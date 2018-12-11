Lil Xan Leaves Rehab

Lil Xan's real name Diego Leanos (Source: Shutterstock )

Lil Xan left his rehab facility briefly over the weekend to buy a new house.

The 22-year-old rapper took a leave on Saturday to sign papers for a house in his hometown of Redlands, California, according to an article on Monday by TMZ.

Lil Xan, real name Diego Leanos, will live in the house after completing in-patient treatment.

Rehab furlough: Lil Xan, shown in August in New York City, left his drug rehab facility over the weekend to sign papers for a new house

The Betrayed singer will have 24-hour staff monitoring at the new house to ensure his sobriety.,

Xan left the rehab facility escorted by a nurse and after signing house documents returned on Sunday to the rehab center.

The rapper checked himself in earlier this month and sources said he'll shift in about a week to outpatient treatment at home.

Xan voluntarily entered rehab in the wake of the death of two of his musical idols, Lil Peep and Mac Miller.

The new house features a studio where Xan can work on new music.

He spoke to TMZ in mid-November and said he was hoping to get 'over that last hump' amid an addiction to opioids.

'I just feel like it's time to get better,' the artist told the outlet, adding that he wants to be known as DIEGO when he's done with rehab instead of his current moniker, which refers to the drug Xanax.

Mac was found dead in September in his Los Angeles home at age 26.

The rapper, real name Malcolm McCormick, died of an accidental overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, authorities said.

Lil Peep, real name Gustav Elijah Ahr, died in November 2017 on his tour bus in Tucson, Arizona due to an accidental drug overdose on substances such as fentanyl and Xanax, officials said.

Lil Xan's new album Be Safe inspired by his musical inspiration Mac is scheduled to be released in January.

He released his debut album Total Xanarchy in April.

The rapper briefly dated singer Noah Cyrus, 18, earlier this year and he later claimed their relationship was forced by their record label Columbia.