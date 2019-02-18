Lil Xan Reveals He's Welcoming a Child

Xan announced the news on Sunday (Source: xanxiety/ Instagram )

Rapper Lil Xan announced some big news on Instagram Sunday night, revealing he's going to be a dad for the first time.

The 22 year old rapper revealed he and girlfriend Annie Smith are expecting, just five months after he broke up with Noah Cyrus.

Lil Xan (real name Nicholas Diego Leanos) shared a photo of him kissing Smith from a balcony overlooking downtown L.A., while revealing he's expecting.

'I wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,it’s official im going to be a father,' Xan said.

'I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and I’ve never felt more happy in my life,' he continued.

'AIll of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything I’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album "Be Safe,"' he added.

'And to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe,' he concluded.

Just a few days earlier, Annie Smith posted the same photo, where they were wearing matching brown sweaters, on Valentine's Day.

'Happy valentine’s day my love. I could go on and on about how beyond grateful and lucky i am to have you by my side in life,' Smith began.

'But today to keep it simple and honest, i love you to the moon and stars, always baby,' Smith continued, before teasing that wedding bells might be in the future.

'I cannot wait to call myself your wife soon p.s i love matching with you,' Smith concluded.

There has been no formal wedding plans announced at this time, but given Smith's Valentine's Day message, that may change soon.

Xan was previously dating Noah Cyrus from late June 2018 until September 2018 when they split.

The rapper was previously addicted to Xanax, which lead to his rap name Lil Xan, but he went to rehab after rapper Mac Miller died from an overdose.

He also made headlines in late September when he was hospitalized for stomach pain, after claiming he ate too many Flamin' Cheetos.