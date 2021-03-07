Lil Nas X Proudly Shows off The Keys to His New House

The Grammy-winner - who shot to fame with his viral country trap hit 'Old Town Road' in 2019 - took to Instagram to give fans a sneak preview of his plush new pad, which boasts a hot tub, freestanding bathtub and minimal grey and white kitchen.



He captioned the Instagram snaps, including one of him proudly clutching his keys: “Bought my first house today."



Meanwhile, the 21-year-old star recently revealed he feared he would die as he battled depression and hypochondria.



The rapper opened up on his mental health struggles in a candid TikTok post last month, in which he shared how he had "no friends" during college and struggled to cope after his grandmother passed away.



He began his video by writing: "Hey I'm Lil Nas X, and this is my story. In 2017, I became the first of all my family to get into college. During college I was depressed, had no friends... and my grandmother passed."



The 'Rodeo' hitmaker admitted he only felt better when he started making music.



He explained: "I started going to the doctor a lot in fear that I would die soon... hypochondria. In May 2018 I started making music. I was happy again!!!"



Lil Nas – whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill – shared how he moved in with his sister before events took a turn for the worse when she kicked him out.



The children's author wrote: "I dropped out and moved with my sister! In June 2018 I released my first mixtape 'Nasarati'. Things were going great, then they weren't! My brother who was helping me left to the military & my songs were no longer doing good.

"In November 2018, feeling hopeless, I moved with my other brother where it was domestic violence everyday. (sic)"