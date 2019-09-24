Lil Nax Wishes to Inspire Young LGBT Fans to Come Out

The 20-year-old rapper discussed his decision to publicly come out as gay during Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.





Lil Nas X said he came out to his dad and sister about a month before he tweeted about his sexuality during Pride Month in June.

"The same month that I came out I told them pretty much, I guess to give them a heads up. It's like, you know, a little earlier in the month before I did it," he said.

Lil Nas X said coming out to his family made him more comfortable with coming out publicly. He also wanted to show his support for young LGBT people.

"I was not in a position where I had to worry about family and friends, like how they would react," the star said. "In the past year, I'm in a new level. So it doesn't really matter, I guess."

"Also just, how it would be good for the young-uns who are listening to me right now, who are going to have to go through this in the future, to know it's all right," he added.

Lil Nas X told host Ellen DeGeneres he is "somewhat" in a relationship currently. He performed his single "Panini" later on in the show.

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" remix with Billy Ray Cyrus was No. 1 on the charts when he came out in July. He previously told BBC Radio 1 he wasn't fazed by negative reaction to his coming out.

"I'm not angry or anything [about backlash], because I understand how they just want that reaction," the rapper said. "And then a lot of people still think I'm trying to troll them or something, but I'm not trolling."

Lil Nas X released his debut EP, 7, in June.