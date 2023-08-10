Lil Tay says "Help me" and her father won't confirm her death

ALBAWABA - The world was shocked after the passing of 14-year-old Youtuber, Lil Tay.

The official account for Lil Tay shared a statement confirming that the rapper, whose real name is Claire Hope died at the age of 14. The family also revealed that Tay's brother also passed away recently.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."

"This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."



"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

But social media users can't seem to believe the news, and many state that Lil Tay is still alive, and they have plenty of reasons for their theory.

It all started when TMZ allegedly shared the news of the rapper's death, then the article was deleted. It has also been reported that Lil Tay's father told the New York Post that "he could not confirm Tay's death."

Tay's father said: "I don't have any comments right now. I'm not able to give you any comments right now. I'm sorry, I can't." He also refused to comment if anyone outside the family posted the death announcement, he shared: "Um, no, not that that I'm aware of. Sorry, I can't really comment or give you any help."

The Vancouver Police Department allegedly claimed that they have not received reports of either death, referencing Tay and her brother, who also allegedly passed based on the Instagram statement. the VPD added: "As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating."

The date and cause of her death have not yet been revealed.

Other speculations started when fans noticed Lil Tay's bio on her official Youtube page, which reads: "Help Me." It previously allegedly read: "I'm not dead my parents are lying."

Another Instagram page with the username termanii.____ posted a picture of Lil Tay and reads: "To be clear I am not dead. I don't have access anymore to the Lil Tay Instagram account. my sister and I were winning our case. it was just a couple of days before we got it all back, all her social media, and come out about the truth."

Me and Tay are not dead. we don't get access to the account. our parents want us to go off the internet but we will not go away. this is our new account (for now) they are spreading misinformation we are not dead. they're the only ones that got access to the account. do not believe it our parents took everything and they abused Tay, hard. all we ask is to share this post with your story and follow this account. more updates in a couple of hours."

Nothing has been confirmed yet.

