Lil Wayne Tweets: Never Going to Riyadh Again!

American rapper Lil Wayne's now-deleted tweet stirred controversy on social media, after he wrote, "Never going to Riyadh again!"

It came after Wayne participated in the Diriyah season in Saudi Arabia, along with singers Tyga and Future, on November 30th.

The tweet prompted activists to search for the reason behind it.

Saudis began cynically tweeting the reason was that he could not smoke weed in the kingdom.

Others commented: "Turki al-Sheikh will bring you 10 times."

The rapper did not explain why he wrote the tweet, leaving many questions unanswered.