Lil Wayne's Album is to be Released on Friday

Lil Wayne made the announcement in a video on YouTube

Lil Wayne has announced that his long-in-development album, Tha Carter V, will be released on Friday, a day after his birthday.

Lil Wayne made the announcement in a video on YouTube Tuesday that shows the rapper walking through his recording studio.

There was speculation that Tha Carter V might be released sometime in September. The album has been in development for seven years following the release of Tha Carter IV in 2011.

"I hope you guys love this album," Wayne says in the clip. "With this album, I always give y'all all of me but with this album, I'm giving you more than me."

The video also included the cover to the album which features Wayne as a child next to his mother.

Tha Carter V will be released a day before Kanye West's next album, titled Yandhi, which will arrive on Saturday.