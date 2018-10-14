Lil Wayne's Album is Number 1 in the U.S (Source: liltunechi / Instagram)

Rapper Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Logic's YSIV, followed by Cher's Dancing Queen at No. 3, Kevin Gates' Luca Brasi 3 at No. 4 and Drake's Scorpion at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Eminem's Kamikaze at No. 6, Travis Scott's Astroworld at No. 7, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 8, Tom Petty's An American Treasure at No. 9 and XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 10.