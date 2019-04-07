Lil Xan's Fiancée Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Xan hasn't publicly commented on the tragic news (Source: anniiesmith / Instagram)

Lil Xan's fiancée has suffered a miscarriage.



The 22-year-old rapper - whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos - and his partner Annie Smith announced they were expecting their first child together two months ago, but in a series of videos posted on Instagram, Annie has revealed the heartbreaking news that she has miscarried.





Posting several video clips which were taken during her pregnancy, Annie wrote in a lengthy caption: "these were taken the first day we met and the first few months we knew each other. feels like a lifetime ago. the moment i met you i knew you were special. i fell head over heels in love with you and only love you more and more every single day. i didn't know it was possible to feel this way about another human. starting a family with you has been the most magical, beautiful blessing God has given me.



"today i feel a hurt i never knew existed. a pain that comes from my soul. to my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. you have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing i had the chance to be your mommy. feeling you grow inside my body has been the most special gift i have been given, my prayers were answered with you. i wish more than anything that i could meet you, hold you and love you. teach you all the beautiful things in life and show you the world. i wish you could've known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like diego. we love you little angel. always (sic)"



The 'Betrayed' hitmaker had announced he was set to become a father in February, just five months after ending his high profile romance with Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah Cyrus.



He posted on social media at the time: "i wanted to wait but i just can't leave my fans in the dark,it's official im going to be a father i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i've never felt more happy in my life all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i've been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album "BE SAFE" and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe (sic)"



As of the time of writing, Xan hasn't publicly commented on the tragic news.