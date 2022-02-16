Lilia Al-Atrash And Majed Al-Muhandis In A Relationship???

Syrian actress Lilia Al-Atrash caused a wave of argument and curiosity of followers after publishing a picture of the Iraqi artist Majed Al-Muhandis attached to a romantic message coinciding with Valentine's Day.

Lilia Al-Atrash hints at her relationship with Majed Al-Mohandes

Lilia Al-Atrash shared with her followers, through her Instagram account, a nice picture with Majed Al-Muhandis , coinciding with Valentine's Day captioned: "you are a beautiful soul, inside out, in the form, name, and meaning, beautiful site that's a feast to the eye."

And in another photo of them together, she wrote: "as my taste is above the ordinary, on the day I love...I love one like no other."

The content of the message was confusing, especially since it was published on Valentine's Day, as social media followers wondered if Al-Atrash was trying to hint at her relationship with Majed Al-Muhandis, or if it was a picture of a fan of her favorite star.

Followers interacted with Lilia Al-Atrash's hints and expressed their reaction to what they saw through comments; one of them wrote, recalling Laila's role in "Bab Al-Hara," how are you together where did Issam go!!

Another one commented: "she's acting like they are in love" and another said: "I hope he's not the real Majid."

Another wrote wondering: is she jealous of Assalah and Fayek what's wrong with Iraqi girls why would he look at Syrian girls???