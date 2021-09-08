Lilly Collins Marries Charlie McDowell at a Fairy-tail Wedding!

Lilly Collins and Charlie Mcdowell said their I do's on September Fourth in a private ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado over the weekend.

The couple announced the news on their social media, as the 'Emily in Paris' actress posted three separate wedding pictures.

Lilly wore a dreamy vintage-inspired lace gown and cape.

''What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…'' she captioned one of the photos.

In a second wedding picture, it featured a closer view of Collins' wedding gown which had long sleeves and a high neck, 'Never been happier…' she wrote.

And the final picture the actress posted was her and her director husband sharing a sweet kiss, ''I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣'' Lilly wrote.

Collins was not the only person who shared the news, Mcdowell also took to social media to spread the joyous occasion.

'I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you' Charlie attached to one of the posts.

And lastly, he wrote on a third picture posted by him, 'This moment will forever play inside my head.'

Before McDowell, Collins was previously romantically linked to Jamie Campbell Bower, Chris Evans and Zac Efron.

McDowell dated Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara in the past.