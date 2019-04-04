Lilly Collins to Star in 'Emily in Paris'

She is the daughter of singer Phil Collins (Source: lillycollins / Instagram)

Lily Collins will star in a new TV series from director and producer Darren Star.

Deadline confirmed Wednesday the 30-year-old actress will work with the Sex and the City and Younger creator on the Paramount Network show Emily in Paris.





Collins will play the title role of Emily, a driven 20-something from the Midwest who moves to Paris after an unexpected job opportunity. She will also produce the show with Star.

"To be not only starring in a TV show created by Darren but also producing it with him and the Paramount Network is a real 'pinch me' moment," Collins said in a statement. "What an absolute dream project!"

Collins also shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"It's official. I'm so thrilled to finally be able to share this news with you! I'm going to be starring in a new TV series called @EmilyinParis created by THE legendary #DarrenStar," the star wrote.

"Exploding with excitement as I will not only be starring in it, but this is also the first project I get to be a producer on! Can't wait for you all to be part of this show every step of the way..." she added.

Variety said Emily in Paris received a 10-episode commitment from Paramount Network in September. The series is expected to begin production later this year and premiere in 2020.



Collins, the daughter of singer Phil Collins, is known for the films Mirror Mirror and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. She will star in the upcoming movies Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile and Tolkien.