Lilly Helmy Imitates Her Father Ahmed Helmy

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Lilly Helmy joined social media through the famous Chinese application 'TikTok' which got trending shortly after the coronavirus Pandemic started.

The daughter of Egyptian comedian Ahmad Helmy and His wife Egyptian actress Mona Zaki was not allowed to have access to social media according to her parents, due to the negative impact social media has on kids her age, including inappropriate sites, and in some cases, cyberbullying.

When Lilly turned 18, her parents gave her the freedom to choose the right time for her to start accessing social media platforms.

Taking to Tiktok, the 18-year-old posted a video imitating her father, in the video it shows Lilly all grown up, and looking just like her parents.