Lily Allen says she lost her virginity at 12

The singer made the revelation on Alan Carr's Life's a Beach podcast, she said: "I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil when I was about 12. Do you know what? I actually went missing. I went to his hotel room. I was on holiday with my dad and my brother and obviously, I didn't come back to my room and I sort of slept in the next morning."

She added that when she woke up, there were police all around the hotel.

Allen continued: "They were literally combing the beach and they had T-shirts like, 'Is this what she was wearing?' People thought I drowned and I didn't have the heart to be like, 'No, I was just losing my virginity.'"

She went on to say it was a traumatic experience, and that she did not have sex for a while after that, adding that she never spoke to Fernando ever again.

The age of consent in Brazil is 14 years old, meaning sex with younger minors is considered statutory rape.

Allen is married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, the couple tied the knot in 2020 in Las Vegas. She shares two daughters, Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

By Alexandra Abumuhor