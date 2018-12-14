Lily Collins Shocked as Anne Hathaway Gave Her an Advice in 'Toilet'

Anne Hathaway. (AFP)

Lily Collins was stunned to receive acting advice from Anne Hathaway in the toilets at a fashion event.

The 29-year-old actress says the 36-year-old star advised her to stay focused and not get "overwhelmed" when playing the young orphan Fantine in the upcoming BBC One production of 'Les Misérables'.

The brunette beauty - who is the daughter of music legend Phil Collins - said: "I was leaving the bathroom and [Anne] was walking towards me - I don't really know her ... I thought, 'I'm playing you!' but I didn't want to say that!

"I didn't ask for any advice, but she said to me: 'Just don't lose yourself, because it can get really tough - that's a really overwhelming character and it goes very deep and it's very emotional.'

"The essence of what she was saying was, 'Cling on to reality, because you can go down a dark path.'

"I, personally as an actor, have never gone that low - it was a really powerful experience for me to let go and to just give it all up to the moment.

"So it was interesting that her one thing that she said to me was just, 'Stay you'."

Anne previously portrayed Fantine in the 2012 film adaption of 'Les Misérables' - which was directed by Tom Hooper - and co-starred alongside Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman and Helena Bonham Carter.

Former 'Growing Pains' star Lily admitted she understood the 'Devil Wears Prada' actress' advice as she found transforming into Fantine to be a "magical" experience.

She said: "It was really interesting for me to just let myself go and to not recognise myself physically. It was a really magical experience that I'm really grateful for."

The six-part period drama also stars Olivia Colman, David Oyelowo and Dominic West and begins on December 30 at 9pm on BBC One.