Lily James and Sebastian Stan Transform into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Lily James and Sebastian Stan transformed into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in new raunchy first look pictures of their upcoming Hulu show Pam And Tommy.

The actress, 32, and actor, 38, showed off their incredible resemblances to the former couple on Friday as they appeared to mimic the famous 2005 photo of Pamela, 53, tugging on Tommy's, 58, nipple ring with her teeth.

While a different snap saw Lily in an all-black leather outfit that highlighted her cleavage in a black leather vest as she transformed into the blonde bombshell.

Pam And Tommy is based on the model's tumultuous three-year marriage to rock star Tommy Lee - which saw them tie the knot in 1995 and take part in their notorious sex tape.

The raunchy photos were shared on the Twitter page for the Pam And Tommy series on Friday.

They tweeted: 'Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu . Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen … ready to rewind? #PamAndTommy.'

In the raunchy black-and-white photo, Sebastian went shirtless with drawn on inkings, he also wore a pair of high-waisted jeans, chain belt and a padlock necklace.

The actor sported a similar shaggy hairdo and soul patch to the Mötley Crüe drummer.

Lily wore a racy plaid top and showed off a Barb Wire tattoo on her arm, while also wearing her blond wig styled up.

She leaned in to grab Sebastian's nipple ring in her teeth while making a sultry face for the camera, while the Avengers star let his mouth drop open in faux shock - as they recreated the iconic photo.

The two stars appeared to mimic the 2005 after party to the Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson.

However, the Pam And Tommy image seems to be placed earlier in time, as the series is set in the 1990s and Sebastian is missing a few tattoos that Tommy added to his collection in later years.

A second image featured Lily in an all-black leather outfit that seemed to be inspired by Pam's 1996 movie Barb Wire.