Lindsay Lohan's Father Exposes the Truth of His Daughter's Relationship With Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

Lindsay Lohan's father can't keep silent any more!





After a lot of fuss about the relationship between American actress Lindsay Lohan and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman - and after expensive gifts and credit cards given to her to buy whatever she wants - Lohan's father has exposed the truth of their relationship.

Michael Lohan said there was no emotional relationship between his daughter and bin Salman, but described it as a platonic non-romantic relationship unrelated to lust. He described it as a respectful relationship, contrary to speculation that has been spreading.

Michael told Page Six: