Lindsay Lohan's Father Exposes the Truth of His Daughter's Relationship With Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

Lindsay Lohan's father can't keep silent any more!
After a lot of fuss about the relationship between American actress Lindsay Lohan and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman - and after expensive gifts and credit cards given to her to buy whatever she wants - Lohan's father has exposed the truth of their relationship.
Michael Lohan said there was no emotional relationship between his daughter and bin Salman, but described it as a platonic non-romantic relationship unrelated to lust. He described it as a respectful relationship, contrary to speculation that has been spreading.
Michael told Page Six:
“They are just friends, Lindsay has a lot of powerful friends in the Middle East, because she is huge out there. Lindsay met MBS because of the work she has been doing in the Middle East. She is working to help people in the region, particularly refugees.”
He added, “Nobody writes about the good work Lindsay does in Syria, they just want to hear the bad stuff. She has a platonic and respectful relationship with MBS, nothing more.”
