Lion King is Number 1 in North America

The Lion King is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second, consecutive weekend, earning an additional $75.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.





Coming in at No. 2 is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with $40.4 million, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home at No. 3 with $12.2 million, Toy Story 4 at No. 4 with $9.9 million and Crawl at No. 5 with $4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Yesterday at No. 6 with $3 million, Aladdin at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Stuber at No. 8 with $1.7 million, Annabelle Comes Home at No. 9 with $1.56 million and The Farewell at No. 10 with $1.55 million.