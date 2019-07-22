Lion King is Number 1 in North America as it Earns $185 Million

The new photo-real animated movie The Lion King -- featuring the voices of Beyonce , Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Seth Rogen -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $185 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.





Coming in at No. 2 is Spider-Man: Far From Home with $21 million, followed by Toy Story 4 with $14.6 million at No. 3, Crawl with $6 million at No. 4 and Yesterday with $5.1 million at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Stuber with $4 million at No. 6, Aladdin with $3.8 million at No. 7, Annabelle Comes Home with $2.7 million at No. 8, Midsommar with $1.6 million at No. 9 and The Secret Life of Pets 2 with $1.5 million at No. 10.