Lisa Kudrow Says Her Son Isn't a Fan of Her Work

The former 'Friends' star - who has 22-year-old Julian with husband Michel Stern - doesn't often talk about her work with Julian and is happy to keep it that way, as she wants their relationship to be purely familial.



Asked what Julian makes of the 'Friends' phenomenon, she said: "We don't talk about it a lot. He's been thrilled about certain things I've done but he's not a fan of mine and I don't want him to be. I want him to be my son. He should hold me accountable for parental things."



Lisa thinks she and Michael "lucked out" in parenthood because Julian is "so great".



She told OK! magazine: "He's unbelievably great. We lucked out. I try to advise him about girls and then I realise I probably don't know what I'm talking about. "



The 'Space Force' actress has found one "sad thing" about parenthood is she stopped finding certain TV shows and films funny.



She said: "Motherhood changed everything. I remember thinking, 'Nothing else is ever going to be as important as this. I get it.'



"The sad thing is, a lot of things stopped being funny. There are a lot of movies and TV shows I can't watch any more.



"I can't watch children getting hurt or doctor shows.



"Motherhood changed my sensitivity. But I loved 'The Crown'. I went through that real fast."



Meanwhile, Lisa is having a great time isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.



She said: "I talk to my dad about it a lot. He's like, 'I'm loving this isolation. How can anyone be bored?' I'm with my dad on this one. There's so much to do, so much to read, so much to watch. I potter around and keep moving and exercising then I do the cleaning and the day goes so quickly."