The list for Eid Al Adha's movies

ALBAWABA - As Eid Al Adha approaches, the season's movies are set for release.

Here is the list of the upcoming Eid Al Adha movies.

1. Beit El Ruby

Beit El Ruby starring Karim Abdel Aziz will air on June 21, and starring alongside Abdel Aziz in the movie will be Tara Emad.

The movie is written by Mohammad Dabbah and Rima Al Qmash, and directed by Peter Mimi.

The comedy movie is set in the world of content creators of social media, and the search for new trends and record-breaking views numbers.

Abdel Aziz who plays the role of Ibrahim El Ruby leaves Taba where he lives, and faces life-changing events the moment he sings at a local wedding, and Ibrahim finds himself trending on social media making him a famous influencer.

2. MR. EX

Ahmed Fahmy's comedy movie MR. EX will be released on June 27.

Starring in the movie alongside Fahmy is his wife, Hana Al Zahid, as well as Bayoumi Fouad, Mohamed Anwar, and a number of guests of honor.

Mr. Ex is a man who helps men divorce their wives, but things turn upside down when he runs into his old love.

3. Tag

Tamer Hosny's Tag will premiere on Eid Al Adha, and the movie stars Hosny who plays the role of a superhero.

Also starring in Tag is Dina El Sherbiny.

4. El Bo3 Bo3

Amir Karara returns to the screen after 3 years of absence with the upcoming movie, Bo3 Bo3 alongside Yasmine Sabry who returned to the screen after an absence of 4 years.

Bo3 Bo3 is created by Ihab Blibl and directed by Hussein El Menbawy, the story revolves around a person called Sultan who decides to start a clean slate after a dark past filled with crime, however, Sultan's decision will have him go up against a number of people in the movie following his decision to repel from crime.