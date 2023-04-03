List of winners for the 2023 CMT Awards

ALBAWABA - The Country Music Television Music Awards (CMT) took place on Sunday in Austin Texas.

The 2023 CMT Awards were held at the Moody Center in Austin Texas with the best country musicians attending.

The event was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown speak onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.



More 📸 #CMTAwards

Husband and wife, Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown won the award for Video of the year for their song "Thank God."

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown#CMTAwards

Lainey Wilson took home the award for Female video of the year for "Heart Like a Truck," and taking the award for Male video of the year was Jelly Roll for "Son of a Sinner."

She may have a "Heart Like A Truck" but @laineywilson has a voice like no other 🎤🎶 #CMTAwards

Son of a Sinner also won the Male breakthrough video of the year award in addition to CMT digital-first performance of the year.

Jelly Roll was the king of the CMT Music Awards on Sunday night after winning three times in the fan-voted show.



Jelly Roll was the king of the CMT Music Awards on Sunday night after winning three times in the fan-voted show.

His single, "Son of a Sinner" won Male Video of the Year, CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year, and Breakthrough Male Video of the Year.

Zac Brown Band won the award for Group/duo video of the year with "Out in the Middle."

The Female breakthrough video of the year award went to American singer Megan Moroney for the video of "Tennessee Orange."

SO happy for @_megmoroney! She won Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the #CMTAwards 🥳

The collaborative video of the year award went to HARDY and Lainey Wilson for their collaboration on "Wait in the truck."

Michael Hardy Ft. Lainey Wilson

Winning big was Cody Johnson, as he took home the award for CMT performance of the year for Till You Can't from the 2022 CMT Music Awards.