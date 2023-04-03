  1. Home
List of winners for the 2023 CMT Awards

Published April 3rd, 2023
List of winners for the 2023 CMT Awards
The event was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini (Via AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Country Music Television Music Awards (CMT) took place on Sunday in Austin Texas.

The 2023 CMT Awards were held at the Moody Center in Austin Texas with the best country musicians attending. 

The event was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.

Husband and wife, Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown won the award for Video of the year for their song "Thank God."

Lainey Wilson took home the award for Female video of the year for "Heart Like a Truck," and taking the award for Male video of the year was Jelly Roll for "Son of a Sinner."

Son of a Sinner also won the Male breakthrough video of the year award in addition to CMT digital-first performance of the year.

Zac Brown Band won the award for Group/duo video of the year with "Out in the Middle."

The Female breakthrough video of the year award went to American singer Megan Moroney for the video of "Tennessee Orange."

The collaborative video of the year award went to HARDY and Lainey Wilson for their collaboration on "Wait in the truck."

Winning big was Cody Johnson, as he took home the award for CMT performance of the year for Till You Can't from the 2022 CMT Music Awards. 

 

Tags:CMT Awards

