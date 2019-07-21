Listen to 'Bahebo', the First Song From Amr Diab's New Album

Amr Diab's song "Behabo" was released a few days ago via Vodafone.





The song's lyrics are by Ayman Bahgat Amar and it is composed by Mohammed Yahya and is arranged by Osama Hindi.

The song "Ana Gher" (I am Different) though, which is the title of the new album, is composed by lyricist Ahmed Marzouq, composed by Mohammed Yahya and arranged by Osama Al Hindi.

The album's promotional campaign is due to begin very soon and the songs of the album will be revealed first to Vodafone customers, and subscribers to the Amr Diab album service and the album will be later released on Amr Diab's channel on YouTube.

In the new album, Amr Diab collaborated with Nader Abdellah, Ayman Bahgat Qamar and Tamer Hossein, and with composers, Mohammed Yahya, Islam Zaki and all the songs he has chosen are arranged Osama Al Hindi.