Little Mix to Delay The Release of Their Sixth Studio Album

The 26-year-old singer discussed the album and the group's new single "Break Up Song" during Friday's episode of the Heart Breakfast radio show.

"Yeah, so, this album was moving very smoothly. It's probably one of the easiest albums we've done, 'cause it's just kind of fallen into place, but obviously it's been on hold now," Edwards said.

"We had some finishing touches that we had to do, some last-minute songs that we kind of need to put on there and record, but other than that, it's done," she added.

Little Mix released "Break Up Song" on Friday but will likely delay the release of their sixth studio album.

"I think with the single, we didn't want to push it back because we wanted the world to hear it. So that's why we've released it now, because we love it so much," Edwards said. "I feel like it's such a good, upbeat, positive, uplifting song, that that's just what people need right now."

"With the album, I think we are going to have to postpone it," she confirmed.

Edwards also confirmed Little Mix canceled a music video shoot in Brazil and postponed the premiere of the BBC One reality competition Little Mix: The Search due to COVID-19.

Edwards said she is "doing alright" amid the outbreak and keeping in touch with Little Mix members Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall via a group chat in WhatsApp.

"I think it's nice having a bit of time to myself, because I'm always so busy, but obviously the whole pandemic isn't very fun," she said.

Little Mix was formed during The X Factor U.K. Season 8 in 2011. The group released its fifth studio album, LM5, in 2018.