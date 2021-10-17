Little Mix Officially Announce They Are Splitting up

In Just a couple of weeks, Little Mix will officially go on separate ways.

The past year was not an easy one for the girl band, as their ex-bandmate Jesy Nelson decided to exit the band for the sake of her mental health.

But things got even worse in recent weeks after Jesy launched her debut solo career and became engulfed in a cultural appropriation storm which set her on a collision course with her former bandmates.

And now, a source revealed that the band members, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall will pursue their solo careers, ''There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Little Mix but it is now very clear that the end of the road has been reached.''

“A date is set to announce the split. The upcoming tour is going to be a farewell to their fans.”

News of a possible split comes after a week of negative headlines surrounded Jesy who has been battling accusations that the music video of her debut solo single, Boyz, amounts to cultural appropriation.

The video is an homage to the early naughties music videos of rap and RnB singers – but many music fans have accused the singer of attempting to appropriate black culture and history for her own gain.

Nelson has been accused of wearing fake tan, wearing wigs, having fuller lips and even singing in "Blaccent" when delivering lines such as, "So 'hood, so good, so damn taboo". Fans were also concerned about the little to no difference between Nelson's skin tone and rapper Nicki Minaj.

Minaj spoke out against the group, responding: "Sweetheart, take them text messages and shove it up your f***ing a**. Don't try to come out and ruin anyone. Let her enjoy this time.

"If you was in this woman's group and you ain't taking about this sh** for 10 years, and as soon as you see she got a video come out with Nicki Minaj and Puffy, now you sending the stations text messages and all this sh*t [...] print them text messages out, bust your a** open and shove it up your motherf***ing a**."