Little Mix Reveal They Got Tipsy While Recording ''Confetti''

Little Mix got tipsy as they recorded their new album.



The chart-topping girl group - which includes Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson - haven't been able to party properly in recent months due to coronavirus restrictions, but they brought the party to the studio as they recorded their new album 'Confetti'.



Jade told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "One of my favourite memories of making 'Confetti' was right in the beginning of the process. We were in the studio with Kamille (their songwriter) who’s basically our fifth member.

"We’d had quite a bit to drink. It was basically a night out but in the studio. We got a bit merry and we churned out so many songs in one day. That’s when 'Break Up Song' was born and 'Holiday' and a few other songs which didn’t make the cut."



Meanwhile, Jade recently suggested that eating pork pies has made her bum bigger.



The 27-year-old pop star gorged on pies amid the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, and she's convinced that it's made her derriere more curvaceous.



Speaking about the reaction to Little Mix's 'Sweet Melody' music video, Jade shared: "Me mam called us once the video dropped. She was like, ‘Jade, firstly, why have you got your a*** out? Secondly, where has that a*** come from?’



"She was like, ‘What have you been eating in lockdown, hun?’ I was like, ‘It just came out of nowhere.'"

Asked if she worked out during the lockdown, Jade replied: "All I’ve done in lockdown is eat pies. Just constantly eating.



"Maybe I’m just growing into a woman. But the video’s gone down so well. We knew it was about time there was another choreography-led video that people could copy in lockdown."