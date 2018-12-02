Little Weird? Amro Diab Wears Two Wedding Rings & Protects Fan from Bodyguard

Amro Diab is enjoying the success of his latest album "Kol Hayati" (Source: amrdiab - Instagram)

Amro Diab's concert that was held in Cairo Festival witnessed may strange incidents that trended on social media.

One of the things that caused controversy was Amro Diab's on stage appearance wearing two wedding rings, one in the right hand and the other in the left hand, which caused confusion whether he is revealing engagement or marriage, especially that he has been appearing with a ring in his right hand to indicate that he is officially engaged, which many saw as a step before announcing his marriage to actress Dina Al Sharbini.

Another incident that was shared heavily on social media was Amro Diab's reaction to save a fan from a bodyguard, as the guy managed to sneak and reach the stage to take a picture with Diab.

When the guard saw the guy stepping on the stage, he grabbed him from his clothes trying to pull him down, but Amro Diab saved him from the guard, and took pictures with the guy on stage.

In another story, Amro Diab is enjoying the success of his latest album "Kol Hayati" and is highly active with concerts inside and outside Egypt.