Lizzo Apologises For Canceling Her Show Due to Illness

Lizzo was forced to cancel a show due to illness.

The 31-year-old singer canceled her Sunday performance at the KISS 108 Jingle Ball concert in Boston after coming down with influenza.

"To my Boston fans, iHeart and KISS108, I am so sorry I have to cancel tonight's show due to the flu," Lizzo tweeted Sunday.

"I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you," she said.

markenklKISS 108 confirmed the news on Twitter and wished Lizzo well.

To my Boston fans, iHeart and KISS108, I am so sorry I have to cancel tonight’s show due to the flu. I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 15, 2019

"We [love] you @lizzo! Feel better! #Kiss108JingleBall," the post reads. Lizzo shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself lying in bed and taking her temperature with a thermometer.

The thermometer read 101.4 degrees Fahrenheit, which Lizzo said was down from 102.8 degrees.

The "Truth Hurts" singer is scheduled to perform Tuesday at the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam concert in Hartford, Conn.

​

Lizzo released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, in April. She is nominated for eight awards at the 2020 Grammys, and was named Time's Entertainer of the Year of 2019 last week.

Last week, Lizzo laughed off controversy about the revealing outfit she wore to a Lakers game this month.

In addition, fellow singer Niall Horan shared details about his flirty encounter with Lizzo in London.