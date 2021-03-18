Lizzo Sends Heartfelt Tribute to Her Late Father

The ‘Juice’ hitmaker took to social media on Wednesday (03.17.21) to mark the anniversary of her dad’s passing, as she said she now understands “you can’t lose anyone you love” because his “spirit is strong” and has helped her through all the tough times in her life.



Posting a journal entry she had written to mark the occasion, Lizzo wrote: "12 years today since I lost my father. 6 years since I realized you can't lose anyone you love.



“Dad - your flesh weakened but your spirit is strong and I know because you move me like wind at my back.



"I hear your quiet voice in my head as I walk my path. And when [I'm] holding the mic so tightly my fingers cramp and I am afraid - you hold my hand.



“You breathed life into me and as long as there's air in my lungs you are here.”



The 32-year-old singer also posted a throwback snap of herself as a child with her parents, where she admitted she wishes her father was still around to see her achieve chart-topping success.



She penned in a second post: "12 years since we lost you, dad. I wish you could see this... I'd say you wouldn't believe it—but you knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn't. Hug your people today y'all. Tell em you love them. It matters.. all the hugs and love I gave my daddy are still here. I can feel it. Love never dies. (sic)”



Lizzo previously spoke about her father’s death on New Year’s Eve in 2019, when she explained that so much has changed in her life over the past decade.



Writing on Twitter at the time, the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer said: “2009 was the year my daddy died

“2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving

“2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house

“Anything can happen in a decade

“Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything (sic)”