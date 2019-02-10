The llego Movie 2 is The Number 1 Movie in North America
The Movie Earned $34.4 million (Source: thelegomovie / Instagram)
Chris Pratt's animated adventure The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $34.4 million, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is What Men Want with $19 million, followed by Cold Pursuit at No. 3 with $10.8 million, The Upside at No. 4 with $7.2 million and Glass at No. 5 with $6.4 million.
Rounding out the top tier are The Prodigy at No. 6 with $6 million, Green Bookat No. 7 with $3.6 million, Aquaman at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at No. 9 with $3 million and Miss Bala at No. 10 with $2.7 million.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Begging for a banning: Jesus Christ biopic "The Son of God" movie may hit the Middle East
- Filmed in Jordan's 'red' desert, 'The Martian' flies high in North America's box office
- The Emoji Movie Cracks a Smile, but Dunkirk Continues to Dominate the Box Office
- List of the World’s Best Movies is Out
- "Exodus: Gods and Kings" kills in North American box office