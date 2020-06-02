  1. Home
  Look at My Booty! Arwa Shows Followers How Much Weight She Gained During Lockdown (Video)

Published June 2nd, 2020 - 09:51 GMT
Yemeni singer and presenter Arwa called out to the public to suggest a specific diet, after she had gained some weight due to lockdown and home stay imposed by Coronavirus.

Arwa said in the video that her weight had increased and that she needed a diet, at the same time she said that she was happy and not sad about it as she displayed her swollen cheeks and buttocks.

The artist explained that she wanted to restore her previous shape and weight, especially after she was praised for her toned figure when she hosted the prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi last Ramadan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

