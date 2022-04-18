A Look Into Sham Al-Dhahabi And Her Husband's Honeymoon

Sham Al-Dhahabi, the daughter of the Syrian singer Asala Nasri, took to her social media to share pictures of her honeymoon alongside her new husband.

The loved-up pictures featured good food, snow, and skiing, Sham captioned: 'With you my life has just begun… to a life filled with evermore adventure, laughter and good food.”









On the other hand, Asala, was keen to send a message of love and support to her daughter, Sham, who celebrated her wedding recently, where she posted a picture of her and her husband through her personal Instagram account, and wrote: “Happiness beyond happiness see my daughter who represents me the world Entirely happy with a man. I share his mother’s love with. good and polite. May God make you happy and see all the good, happiness and good friends.'