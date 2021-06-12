Lottie Moss Becomes the Celebrity to Sign Up to X-Rated Site OnlyFans

Lottie Moss has announced that she's become the latest celebrity to sign up to X-rated subscription site OnlyFans, writing: 'Guess who's just joined OF [Only Fans]!'

The model, 23, is also selling her underwear on the site, with her first post on Saturday informing customers that she offers 'pantie purchases'.

Posing up a storm in an Instagram snap while sharing the news, Lottie smouldered in a plunging black corset teamed with stockings and high heels while reclining on a marble staircase.

It comes after the blonde bombshell's modelling agency Strom reportedly expressed 'concern' in February after she joined X-rated website Glow, a platform that allows users to sell provocative images of themselves to fans.

Putting on a busty display, Lottie wore her glossy hair loose in the photograph and flashed the camera a sultry stare.

The shoot appeared to have taken place in a luxury location, with the staircase backdropped by opulent décor.

In the right hand corner of the frame, a crystal chandelier could also be seen hanging from the ceiling.

OnlyFans is an online service that allows for public figures to charge fans a subscription to their site, where they often share content usually deemed too provocative for other social media platforms.

While OnlyFans is a popular platform for sex workers, it also boasts a list of celebrity users including Bella Thorne, Cardi B and Danniella Westbrook.

Her bio on the account details: 'Hiii ,TIP $200 to automatically join VIP!! Includes but not limited to -CUSTOM CONTENT REQUEST -UNLIMITED FREE CHAT...

'EXCLUSIVE VIP POST AND PPV MESSAGES -EXCLUSIVE PPV LIVES FOR VIP ONLY (aiming for weekly, if not bi weekly!) -Pantie Purchases...

'VIP IS A PLACE FOR MY MOST EXPLICIT CONTENT HERE AND FOR UNLIMITED FREE CHAT CAUSE I GET SO MANY MESSAGES! disclaimer: Everything included actually comes with it !! haha'.

Lottie, who is the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss, 47, raised eyebrows in February when it was revealed she had signed up to X-rated adult platform Glow.

Members can boost their income by selling provocative images and videos of themselves to fans.

Her decision to sell racy snaps on the X-rated Glow was said to have caused concern among her family and friends.

The blonde's prestigious modelling agency Storm worked frantically to protect her and 'save her from herself' – though some family members feared she could have already sabotaged her future.

A source told The Mail On Sunday's Charlotte Griffiths: 'These photos and the path she's on will affect her future as a model, but also as a woman. What if one day she wants a normal job?

'Storm can't let Lottie become another victim of this crazy influencer-meets-celebrity, image-obsessed culture. Her mental health needs to be protected.'

Another source close to the agency said: 'Storm feels very protective of the lovely Lottie. They are hoping this phase will pass.'

In years gone by, an agency like Storm, which takes pride in its high-end reputation, would not have kept Lottie on the books after she started selling photos on Glow.

The source added: 'Lottie is still pretty and is far from finished, but she needs to stop messing with her appearance and underselling herself.

'Not so long ago she... was modelling for Chanel and appearing in Vogue. She showed a lot of promise and now she has lost her way.'

Lottie lets users see some pictures on the site for free - these are mostly also shared on Instagram - but she charges a £14/$20 monthly subscription to view racier content and up to £1,000 for a naked video.

She also offers fans the chance to DM (direct message) her for 'personal requests' and more pictures can be unlocked for a further £50/$70 fee.