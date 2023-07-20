Louai Ragheb Alama flaunts nail polish

ALBAWABA - Ragheb Alama's son, Louai Alama keeps stirring controversy on social media.

In a new video, Louai Alama appeared sitting at the beach with some friends wearing an open shirt from the chest, with one of his female friends sitting behind him with her arms placed in a funny way to look as if they were Louai's hands.

نبذة عن نجاحات لؤي علامة ابن راغب علامة يلي حكى عنها ابوه : pic.twitter.com/vbXl9ixhQO — الـ ـمـ ـسـ ـتـ ـشـ ـار (@khodor_ad30) July 19, 2023

His friends' hands had long nails and light pink nail polish and for the first look at the video, fans can be able to mistake Louai's hands and nails with his female friends' hands.

The comments flooded with negative reactions, and followers attacked Ragheb Alama's son for "wearing nail polish," before realizing it is not even his hand.

Louai Alama receives a lot of criticism for his fashion choices, as many believe his style does not match the Arab culture, On June 20, 2022, Louai Alama shared a picture on his Instagram page where he showcased his look while out in Milano, Italy, and the model wore white sunglasses and a pink suit, but followers and fans of his dad did not like the look and believed the color was not "manly" enough.

Louai responded to the criticism and said: "I don't usually respond to stories that sound so stupid, but I've seen several messages about my father's statement of hatred, and the death threats that I got from one of the pieces of clothing that I was wearing."