Louis Tomlinson Confirms New Date of His Concert in Dubai

Louis Tomlinson fans, rejoice.

A new date for the British singer-songwriter’s Dubai concert has been confirmed.

The One Direction star is set to perform in Dubai on June 10, 2021, announced the Coca-Cola Arena on its Instagram page.

Tomlinson was initially scheduled to perform in the UAE in April, which was pushed back to this October.

His performance in Dubai is part of his rescheduled World Tour, which will see him hit the stage in Russia, Japan and across the US.

Fans who bought tickets for Tomlinson’s October concert will receive a full refund for the show, while tickets to the new date will go on sale in the coming weeks.