Loujain Adada, Widow of Late Saudi Billionaire Walid Al-Juffali, Diagnosed With Coronavirus!

Test results conducted for former Lebanese model and presenter Loujain Adada came out positive, and she is currently detained at Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut after her return from the UK.

A number of sources revealed that Adada arrived in Lebanon from Britain already having symptoms of Coronavirus.

Loujain's entry to Lebanon with Coronavirus symptoms raised many questions by the Lebanese public about Britain's permission for her to exit the country and be in contact with other travelers at airports.

Loujain Adada is a well-known figure, in addition to being a presenter and a former model, she got married to the late Saudi billionaire, Walid Al-Juffali, back in 2012, in what was described at the time as a legendary wedding.

During the 2012 fall season, the Arab press was buzzing with al-Juffali's wedding, who was then 60 years old, and Loujain was only 22.