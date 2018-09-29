Loved-Up Couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Set for Fairytale Wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk (Twitter)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are set for a "fairytale" wedding this weekend.

The loved-up couple are poised to tie the knot at Gwyneth's home in the Hamptons on Saturday night (09.29.18), and the Hollywood star has reportedly left no stone unturned in her efforts to create the perfect day.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They have been planning this wedding all year."

The duo have worked incredibly hard to keep their wedding a secret, according to the insider, who explained that Gwyneth, in particular, has been meticulous in her preparations.

The source said: "Gwyneth pays attention to every details so we are all set for a fairytale wedding."

A star-studded list of guests is set to attend the ceremony, including the likes of Cameron Diaz and Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth's two children - Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, who she has with ex-husband Chris Martin - will also be involved in her big day.

The insider added: "Gwyneth has included her kids in some of the planning and they can't wait. They adore Brad and are excited for their mom.

"Brad will be a wonderful husband to Gwyneth because he truly grounds her in every way."

Despite her impending wedding, the Hollywood actress previously admitted to having a fear of intimacy.

She confessed: "It's a life-long project. I think that there are certain people who have a really hard time with intimacy.

"I always say, I'm a good sister. I'm a good daughter. I'm a good girlfriend. I'm a good mother.

"That romantic slice of the pie chart of my life has always been where I find my deepest work ... I just am trying to towards intimacy instead of being scared of it and I'm really lucky that I found a partner that's patient and loves me and is willing to help me with my process."