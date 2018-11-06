The Lowdown on the Dubai Fitness Challenge

Unlimited fitness and where to find it (Shutterstock)

Dubai Fitness Challenge is shaping November up to be the most active month of the year. With an overwhelming number of fitness sessions taking over the city, it’s easy to lose track of all that’s on. If you’re still not sure of where to start, we've pulled together a cheat sheet of events popping up to make Dubai the fittest city in the world. But don’t just take our word for it – download the DFC app to access tons of free fitness classes and track your workouts.

Find Your Happy Pace

Runners unite with the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Whether you’re a professional runner or hobbyist, this month will see an inspiring array of running activities and races. If you’re looking for something free and fun, the D3 Challenge and Dubai Parks and Resorts Fun Run offer the perfect pace. Or, enjoy a cool evening in the desert’s natural landscape run with Al Marmoom, a breathtaking conservation reserve, offering 2.5km, 5km or 10km paths so you can choose your challenge.

Events:

Dubai Sports Council D3 Challenge (7 Nov)

Dubai Festival City Half Marathon (9 Nov)

Desert Night Run Al Marmoom (14 Nov)

Emirates NBD Unity Run (Nov 16)

Dubai Women’s Run (Nov 16)

Dubai Parks and Resorts Fun Run (17 Nov)

Just Keep Swimming

If you fancy yourself a fish on land, this month is offering plenty of reasons to get back in the water. Check out Kite Beach Fitness Village with its line up of beach fun and watersport fitness or sign up for one of the many marathons taking place around the city. Get your running shoes and swimming gear ready for the IronStar SwimRun, an exciting multi-disciplinary race, or get involved with the Dubai Sports Mina Mile Open Water at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. For something a little more challenging, Super Sports is hosting a triathlon that will take you through a nature-guided course by swimming, running and biking through the landscapes of Hatta.

Events:

Dubai Muscle Beach (9-10 Nov)

Ironstar SwimRun Dubai (10 Nov)

Dubai Sports Mina Mile Open Water (10 Nov)

Super Sport Triathlon – Hatta (16 Nov)

Mantra of the Month

The Dubai Fitness Challenge isn’t all about fast action. Get your 30-minutes of physical activity in with a rejuvenating yoga session at one of the many free yoga classes scheduled at Dubai’s Fitness Villages during DFC. This month sees the first-ever Global Mala Project, a marathon yoga session, take place at Jumeirah Lake Towers. The event is free to enter, but participants are encouraged to donate AED50 to the Al Jalila Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting medical education and research in the UAE. If you’re someone who finds charming scenery as calming as a yoga class, mix both at the Sundown Breath led by local celebrity yogini Melissa Ghattas.

Events:

Free sessions at the Fitness Villages

Global Mala Project (9 Nov)

Yogafest (15-17 Nov)

Sundown Breath (24 Nov)

Little League

No one’s left out of all the action, including the little ones. A lot of events organised for the Dubai Fitness Challenge also offer categories for younger fitness enthusiasts to try in safe and fun environments. The DMCC Fitness Village features one-on-one ninja warrior obstacle courses, a trampoline park and even child-friendly yoga and Pilates sessions. Meanwhile, the Superhero Wild Run at Wild Wadi Waterpark invites children and parents to dress up as their favourite superheroes and run through the park in support of Tender Hearts Arena, a recreational centre for children with special abilities. For a super fun cardio workout, get in on the Inflatathon at Safa Park – a 2km inflatable course made of ten themed obstacles for the whole family to bounce and run through.

Events:

Superhero Wild Run (23 Nov)

X3 Junior Triathlon (23 Nov)

Inflatathon (23 Nov)

Dubai Parks and Resorts Fun Run (17 Nov)

Fitness Village

The ultimate way to get involved with the Dubai Fitness Challenge is by checking out one or all of the Fitness Villages around the city. DIFC, DMCC, Kite Beach, Palm Jumeirah, and Al Khawaneej are each host to dedicated activity zones featuring over 400 free – that’s right, free – fitness activities. Get in on cycling, yoga, Pilates, intensive circuits, HIIT workouts, Zumba, Disney Fitness and more, with each village offering unique activities led by local and international fitness experts. For example, Kite Beach offers a range of thrilling watersport and beachside activities, while DIFC features the best in team building opportunities.

Locations:

Al Khawaneej Fitness Village

DMCC Park Fitness Village

Kite Beach Fitness Village

Palm Jumeirah Fitness Village

DIFC Fitness Village