Lucifer Cast Celebrate Release of Final Season

The Lucifer cast and crew are celebrating the release of the show's sixth and final season.

Netflix shared a video Friday featuring Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Lauren German (Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Rachael Harris (Linda Martin) and Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen).

In the video, the Lucifer cast thanked fans for supporting the show throughout its run. The series aired for three seasons on Fox before being canceled and subsequently moving to Netflix for Seasons 4-6.

"The second coming of this show on Netflix happened because of the fans," Ellis said.

"Since the day we started, the fans have just always been loving," German added.

Garcia, Woodhouse, Brandt and Lucifer writer, producer and showrunner Ildy Modrovich also thanked fans and said goodbye to the series on social media.



"Thanks again to the cast, crew and fans for the opportunity to be part of something special @LuciferNetflix @netflix Forever grateful ... Your Ella," Garcia tweeted alongside a photo of herself near a billboard advertising the final season.

"Today is the day. And it wouldn't be here without YOU. Our #Lucifamily From the bottom of my heart....thank you. Happy watching. Hope we did you proud. #LuciferNetflix," Modrovich tweeted.

Lucifer is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman. The series follows Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), the Devil, after he leaves Hell to live in Los Angeles.