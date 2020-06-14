  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Some Princesses' Fairy Tales Are True! Donia Samir Ghanem Had Met Princess Diana 28 Years…

Some Princesses' Fairy Tales Are True! Donia Samir Ghanem Had Met Princess Diana 28 Years Ago! See the Pictures

Published June 14th, 2020 - 09:35 GMT
Lucky Her! Did You Know That Donia Samir Ghanem Had Met Princess Diana 28 Years Ago? See the Pictures

Donia met Diana!

Egyptian anchor Ramy Radwan revealed that his wife, actress Donia Samir Ghanem had met Princess Diana back in the early nineties when she was 7 years old.

In a rare footage, Donia Samir Ghanem appeared next to Princess Diana during her royal visit to Egypt in 1992.

At the time, Lady Diana visited the Al-Azhar Mosque and then British Council, where Donia happened to be to meet the princess.

Ramy captioned the post: "It is not important that this is the beautiful Princess Diana. It is not important that she was visiting Egypt and inaugurating a library. The important thing is do you know who is this little child?"

From her side, Ghanem posted the series of pictures on her Instagram account, and captioned it: "I was honored to meet this special person #lady_Diana, who loved & believed in kids’ rights, during a visit to the British council with my school “Baby home.” This picture was captured after singing for her “i picked the reddest apple from the tree” song 😍 #Baby_home_school #Dar_El_Tarbiah #MSA_university #Nawal_EL_Degwy the gorgeous mother ❤️"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donia Samir Ghanem (@donia.samir.ghanem) on

 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...