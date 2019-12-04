Lucky Them! Most Beautiful Woman on Earth Mahlagha Jaberi Sends Exciting Message to Saudi Fans (Video)

Iranian supermodel Mahlagha Jaberi sent her Saudi fans a message expressing her excitement to meet them at a fashion show during #RiyadhSeason 2020.

The video sparked a wave of positive comments welcoming the Iranian beauty to the kingdom. Even her voice received a share of flirtatious comments, describing it as affectionate and beautiful, which resembles Jaberi's beauty.

Mahlagha Jaberi is set to take part in a fashion show at Riyadh Entertainment Season 2020, although no details have been released yet.

Jaberi, known for her fascinating beauty, lives in San Diego, California, appeared on a number of international magazine covers and was born in June 1989.

According to fans, Mahlagha's beauty is said to be a mixture of Indian, Arab and Western features, and many believe that she deserves to be named as the most beautiful women on earth without a doubt.