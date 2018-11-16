Lucy Hale to Perform in 'Fantasy Island' Film

(AFP/File Photo)

Lucy Hale has been cast in Sony and Blumhouse's upcoming film adaptation of classic television series, Fantasy Island.

Hale will be featured in the film as a guest on the titular island which grants the wishes of its guests in unexpected ways.

The actress joins a cast that includes Michael Pena as Mr. Roarke, the host of the mysterious island and Crazy Rich Asians star Jimmy O. Yang.

Fantasy Island is being directed by Truth or Dare helmer Jeff Wadlow who co-write the script with Truth or Dare writers Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Jason Blum is producing the project.

Fantasy Island ran for seven seasons from 1977 to 1984 on ABC. The series featured Ricardo Montalban portraying Mr. Roarke with Herve Villechaize appearing as Mr. Roarke's sidekick Tattoo.

Hale is best known for starring as Aria Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars. She also appeared in Truth or Dare and Netflix's Dude.