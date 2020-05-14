Lucy Hale Says She Regrets Spending Her Lockdown ALone



The 'Pretty Little Liars' star is currently spending lockdown alone and she admits she wishes she had decided to go and stay with her family in Tennessee during the pandemic.



She said: "I really should have made the call to go to Tennessee with my family, but no one could have predicted that it would go this long! I was like, 'Oh, you know, this will be two weeks. I'll be fine.' I've seen maybe one or two friends for social distancing walks, but that's it. I feel like Tom Hanks in 'Cast Away'. I'm talking to things that aren't here. It's just crazy."



And the 30-year-old actress admits some days are harder than others but she is just trying to "keep a perspective".



She added: "I think that some days are harder than others and I have to keep a perspective. I'm just grateful I have sunshine. I have my dog. It's been a little hard doing it alone. We as humans need human connection ... I think we're all feeling it at this point. I'm staying optimistic. Eating a lot c**p food. Watching a lot of TV."



One good thing the lockdown has bought is a chance for her to reunite with her 'Pretty Little Liars' castmates, and for a good cause.



She told Entertainment Tonight: "All of us are gonna be there I believe ... We won't physically be in the same place, but since we wrapped, I haven't seen a lot of their faces. A lot has happened, and there's babies, and marriages, and I just can't wait to catch up. And do it all along with everyone watching. It's such an amazing cause. I'm looking forward to it.



"It'll just be good to connect with people. I just want to have conversations. And not only with people that I haven't seen in two years, but [with] all the fans that are calling in. I think it's just gonna be a lot of positive energy and a lot of love. And hopefully we can just distract each other for ... a couple hours. So hopefully we can just have a good time and kind of just forget about everything for a second and check in with everybody."