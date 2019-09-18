Mac Miller's $11.3 Million in Property And Cash to be Shared With Family and friends

The 'Self Care' hitmaker left $11.3 million in property and cash when he died from an overdose on 7 September 2018 and his will states that the majority of his estate will go to his parents and brother, Miller McCormick, but a number of personal items have been left to close friends.







TMZ reports that there were special instructions left to give his close pal Bryan Johnson all of his clothing and electronics, while another friend Q Chandler-Cuff will receive tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewels.



Dylan Rectenwald is set to receive all of26-year-old Mac's musical instruments and equipment, while Jimmy Murton will get all of his household furnishings.



The remaining cash and property will go to his family.



Meanwhile, the Drug Enforcement Administration's Fusion Task Force recently arrested 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit in connection with Mac's death, alleging that he sold counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl to the late rapper.



According to an affidavit in support of the complaint, Pettit is alleged to have taken counterfeit oxycodone pills which contained the opiod fentanyl, as well as cocaine and Xanax to Mac - whose real name was Malcolm McCormick - two days before his death.



Mac's death was found to be accidental and it was later determined he had overdosed on alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, with investigators believing he passed away after snorting the fake pills.



If convicted, Pettit would face a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and it seems he has been aware of the possible punishment for some time.



According to the affidavit, after reports of Mac's death were published, the man allegedly sent an Instagram message to a friend which read: "Most likely I will die in jail...



"I'm gonna get off the grid. Move to another country."



Investigators also had text messages between Pettit and Mac, in which the rapper asked for "bars" of Xanax and a "ball" of cocaine.



Before his death, Mac admitted he never wanted to overdose because there was nothing "cool" about it.



He said: "I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can't even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool.



"There's no legendary romance, you don't go down in history because you overdosed. You just die."