'A Made Family Funeral' Trailer Released

Tyler Perry has announced that he will be closing the book on his character Madea with the release of upcoming film A Madea Family Funeral.

"I'm happy to kill that old bitch," the filmmaker and actor said Tuesday about retiring Madea while speaking with Bevy Smith on her SiriusXM show, Bevelations.

Perry has portrayed Madea -- a foul-mouthed older woman -- since 1999 across numerous stage plays and films.

Perry released a trailer for A Madea Family Funeral on Twitter Wednesday that features the title character incorrectly referencing the Bible and attempting to coordinate a funeral following the death of a family member.

"Respect the dead. Pray for the living," reads the caption.

A Madea Family Funeral is set to arrive in theaters on March 1. Perry also announced that he will be portraying Madea during a farewell stage tour that will take place in 2019.