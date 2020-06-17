Madison Beer Apologises for 'Romanticizing' The Controversial 1955 Novel Lolita

Singer Madison Beer has found herself under fire saying she 'romanticizes' the controversial 1955 novel Lolita.

On Monday, Beer, 21, took to Twitter to apologize for her comments telling fans she 'misspoke' and would 'never condone inappropriate relationships of any kind' adding that she was 'sincerely sorry for it seeming like I do.'

The infamous novel details a middle-aged literature professor who is obsessed with a 12-year-old girl, Dolores Haze or 'Lolita', with whom he becomes sexually involved after he becomes her stepfather.

Beer had made the comments during an Instagram Live chat with HollywoodLife.com where she reportedly said the title was one of her 'favorite' books and that she 'romanticizes' it saying: 'I definitely do. But we're not going to talk about that.'

Her comments lit up social media shortly afterwards on Monday evening, with #MadisonBeerIsOverParty hashtag trending on Twitter.

The shocking novel was made into a movie by legendary film director Stanley Kubrick in 1962, and was re-made in 1997 starring Jeremy Irons. Both projects faced considerable controversy.

Beer then posted a lengthier explanation as to why she had made her comments about the book, saying she had been too 'flippant' with her answers.

Expanding on the the topic she said: 'I discovered the book several years ago and honestly i really should revisit it and read it through a new lens,' adding: 'i see now that the book is triggering for some people, evoking a very complicated emotional response, & that for some this book is not just an academic exploration of complicated themes and dark characters.'

She continued: 'i hope as I learn and mature and have time to study the things i love like books, films and art, that I can do better in bringing them to you responsibly and will be better able to express myself.'

Meanwhile, Beer has been no stranger to causing contention online lately.

Earlier this month, she was forced to deny she was participating in 'performative activism' after being accused of staging a photo op during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Beer received criticism after she participated in several Black Lives Matter protests throughout Southern California, including one in Hollywood which saw her posing with a sign taking a knee on top of a black Range Rover.

One person wrote on Twitter: 'of course madison beer had to use this opportunity for a photo op lmaooo this is what we call performative activism.'

Another one of her followers on Twitter asked if the rumors were true to which Madison replied: 'The photoshoot rumors are wildly untrue. i have been protesting for days.

'This is not and never was a photo op it is me standing with a movement and getting out there to spread a message i believe in. that is all.'

She also posted a screenshot from the photographer's Instagram in which he said he shot down rumors that he was hired by Beer.

Another Twitter user also replied to the Twitter post insisting that the singer was there for all the right reasons.

A fan wrote: 'Completely false rumors. I ran into Madison as well two days ago in Santa Monica as I was also out there documenting what is going on.

'I was standing next to her as she was tear gassed. She’s been out fighting for this since it started. Don’t believe everything you read.'

Madison has been at several protests over the past few weeks including gatherings in Santa Monica, Malibu, Los Angeles and Hollywood. She has also found herself teargassed while peacefully protesting in Santa Monica.

On her Instagram Live, she choked back smoke as she was hit by tear gas while demonstrating, which she later insisted in another social media post peaceful.