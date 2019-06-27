Madonna Rocks 'Elie Saab' Dress on The Tonight Show

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

During Madonna's appearance on America's most famous show 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon, the star chose to wear a Lebanese-Designed Dress by Elie Saab from his 2019 Fall Collection.





The 'Come Alive' hitmaker won the admiration of thousands of fans, especially Arabs who are proud of Saab's Success and creativity.

Meanwhile, The 60-year old American singer denied her intentions to leave Portugal and revealed she did not want to leave 'Lisbon'.

Madonna also revealed that she went to Lisbon in 2017 so that her 13-year old son could enroll in the 'Benfica football academy''. "My son is still playing in Benfica and I still own a house there." The singer said.