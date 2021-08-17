Madonna Shares Rare Picture of ALL of Her 6 Kids

Madonna is the mother of six children.

The singer wore an elaborate crystal mask custom-made by the master of fantasy tiaras Rinaldy Yunardi for her 63rd birthday celebration.

And the 'Hung Up' hitmaker posted on Instagram, the updated family portrait which features Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere Ciccone, 8, and Stella Ciccone, 8. Madonna is rarely seen with all of her kids, and the family of seven looked so happy to be together for the big celebration.

Madonna herself wore a mermaid-print dress from Burberry, designed by her good friend Riccardo Tisci. She paired her headpiece with Miu Miu heels and a cross-shaped necklace from Dolce.

She also posed with her longtime love Ahlamalik who was in a green print shirt with glasses on.

Madonna announced that her birthday wish is for friends and fans to adopt a bed at Malawi's Mercy James Centre hospital to ensure that sick or injured children can receive needed care in the African country.

The celebration comes ahead of the release of her MADAME X documentary film, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ Oct. 8.