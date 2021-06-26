Madonna Surprises Fans in NYC on Stage with Her Breasts Completely Exposed

Madonna thrilled fans in New York City when she popped into a small club for a surprise performance to kick off Pride weekend on Thursday night.

Andy Cohen was on hand in the crowd to capture the unexpected thrill on video from an event space at The Standard Hotel's Boom Boom Room in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

The 62-year-old Queen of Pop proved she hasn't missed a beat and stepped out on stage with her breasts completely exposed in a sheer top to perform two of her classic hits.

Donning an icy blue bob wig, Madonna got the crowd going wild with a rendition of her 2005 dance hit Hung Up.

Madge wore a sheer black T-shirt and no bra, leaving her bare breasts on display for the crowd.

She paired the sultry top with a leather harness and leather shorts and long pink satin gloves.

My sexuality is Madonna showing her tits and voguing. pic.twitter.com/EvsNbVVSsE — Eduardo Puertas (@Epuertasr) June 25, 2021

The legend busted out some sexy dance moves as she made her way across the room while the audience filmed the performance on their smart phones and sang along to every word.

Andy Cohen was positioned towards the back of the space and was recording a video while belting out the lyrics himself next to his pal Anderson Cooper.

'To not celebrate pride without people would have been a tragedy for me,' Madonna said to the crowd, according to Variety. 'Take nothing for granted because you never know what's waiting for all of us around the corner.'

Adding: 'Learn to love yourself.'

Among those lucky enough to catch the exclusive performance in addition to Andy and Anderson were Billy Eichner, Zachary Quinto, Lance Bass and Adam Lambert.

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, attended the even in a black leather bustier top with the playboy bunny logo on the front, a pink furry purse and hoop earrings.

Her pastel pink pants exposed her upper thighs and underwear, while she bared her toned midriff.

For the event, Cohen wore a pair of grey slacks, black t-shirt and patterned shoes.

He was spotted inside with Benjamin Maisani, Anderson Cooper and Derek Blasberg.

Leyna Bloom, Indya Moore, Emily Ratajkowski and Leigh Lezark were all also among the attendees fortunate enough to see Madonna perform.

Ratajkowski, 30, looked sensational in a white tank top and a pair of black trousers with a few sexy cutouts at her waist.

Quinto, 44, joined Madonna later in the evening to help her auction off three polaroids of the A League of Our Own actress to benefit two LGBTQIA+ charities, Ali Forney Center and the Haus of US.

The auction brought in over a $100K between the photos and personal pledges of $25K each from both Madonna and Zachary, Variety reported.

'Everybody in this room is here because you've been successful and are making a difference,' Quinto said. 'And now you're here at the best f**king pride party, in the best f**king city in the whole f**king world. Now it's time to make sure that other people get to be here, too.'