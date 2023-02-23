Magda denies Kfoury marriage, threatens to press charges

ALBAWABA - Magda Alimos denies rumors that she tied the knot with singer Wael Kfoury and threatened to press charges.

After rumors spread on media sites and social media claiming that Wael Kfoury married his first love, Magda Alimos, she decided to break her silence over the rumors and deny the news.

Alimos took to her Instagram account to express her anger regarding the situation and threatened to press charges.

She wrote via her Instagram story: "Everything that was shared the last two days claiming that I married artist Wael Kfoury is a hoax"

She continued: "Legal measures will be taken into place towards everyone who shared a picture of me on Facebook, Whatspp, and TikTok."

Alimos shared another picture that read: "To make everything clear, I have nothing against Nidal Al Ahmadieh nor Al Jaras magazine, I am blaming the source and not them."

"More specifically, I am blaming the Moroccan media outlets that shared the news in the first place," she stated. "They shared my pictures, my name without consent, and that hurt me and my family very deeply."

"I thank everyone who shared that the news is just a rumor and not true and I ask everyone who shared the fake news to delete it."